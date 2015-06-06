Proposal to drug test members of MU Greek life is dropped

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - A proposal to require drug testing of fraternity and sorority members living in Greek housing has been dropped.

The Columbia Daily Tribune (http://bit.ly/1MdH86V ) reports that the MU Fraternity Alumni Consortium had included the idea in a list of possible policy changes. Other ideas under discussion include banning all alcohol at fraternity parties except beer, banning out-of-town formals and barring women from fraternities on weekend nights.

Former consortium chairman Ted Hellman said the ideas are intended to help set the agenda for the "Chancellor's Summit on Sexual Assault & Student Safety in Fraternity Houses," which is scheduled for June 20. None of the ideas have been adopted.

Groups representing fraternities and sororities have raised concerns about some of the ideas.

Information from: Columbia Daily Tribune, http://www.columbiatribune.com

