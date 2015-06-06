Tornadoes rare in northeast Missouri, but no explanation why

HANNIBAL, Mo. (AP) - Tornadoes have ravaged parts of Texas, Oklahoma and other states this spring, but northeast Missouri, once again, has been virtually unscathed.

Is there a reason beyond sheer luck? Not according to the National Weather Service.

The Hannibal Courier-Post (http://bit.ly/1KOKosa ) reports that Marion County, which includes Hannibal, has not had a tornado touch down since May 20, 2013. In fact, over the past 65 years, the weather service has confirmed just 13 twisters in Marion County, none involving a fatality. Neighboring Ralls County has had even fewer - between nine and 11, depending on the reporting agency.

National Weather Service warning coordination meteorologist Jim Kramper says there is no particular reason why northeast Missouri counties tend to be among those with the lowest twister counts in Missouri.

Information from: Hannibal Courier-Post, http://www.hannibal.net

