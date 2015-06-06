Saxony Lutheran Lady Crusaders win class 1 state soccer champion - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Saxony Lutheran Lady Crusaders win class 1 state soccer championship

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KFVS) - The Saxony Lutheran Lady Crusaders soccer team won the class 1 state title game Saturday.

Saxony Lutheran won against Father Tolton 5-0 in Blue Springs, MO.

