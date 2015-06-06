Trigg Co. man arrested on pot charges - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Trigg Co. man arrested on pot charges

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
(Source: Trigg County Sheriff's Department) (Source: Trigg County Sheriff's Department)
TRIGG COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - The Trigg County Sheriff's Department arrested a man today on charges of pot trafficking and possession, among other charges.

Sheriff Ray Burnham received a tip concerning drug activity at a residence on KY 272.

As Burnham drove by the residence, a male subject was outside allegedly smoking a marijuana cigarette.

Further investigation led to a search warrant being obtained.

During the investigation, officers found over a half pound of marijuana, scales, pills, and other drug paraphernalia.

Several firearms were also seized, as well as more than $500 cash.

A Trigg Co. deputy charged the man with trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm of a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance, and prescription not in a proper container.

