Trigg Co. man arrested on pot charges

Android Download the KFVS News app: iPhone

Copyright 2015 KFVS . All rights reserved.

The Trigg County Sheriff's Department arrested a man today on charges of pot trafficking and possession, among other charges.Sheriff Ray Burnham received a tip concerning drug activity at a residence on KY 272.As Burnham drove by the residence, a male subject was outside allegedly smoking a marijuana cigarette.Further investigation led to a search warrant being obtained.During the investigation, officers found over a half pound of marijuana, scales, pills, and other drug paraphernalia.Several firearms were also seized, as well as more than $500 cash.A Trigg Co. deputy charged the man with trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm of a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance, and prescription not in a proper container.