Officials battling large fire at pallet company in Scott Co.

At least six fire departments battled a large fire at the Pallet Connection and Farm facility north of Miner.This is the second time firefighters have been called out to this location in two days.It appears to be piles of wood and wood chips on fire and smoldering on their property off of Highway H.Firefighters had a steady stream of water dousing the fire early Saturday morning since around 9:30 a.m. It was still on fire at noon Saturday.Tankers were most of the traffic on Highway H as they were leaving to refill and come back with more water to help extinguish the flames.It is unknown at this time what caused this fire on Saturday or if it was connected to the previous fire on Friday.