1 person killed, another injured in ATV crash in Butler Co.

One person was killed and another injured in an ATV crash Friday evening at Brick's Off Road Park in Butler County.The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the incident occurred as Mark Drury, 22, of Scott City, failed to negotiate a curve and overturned, ejecting both himself and Marissa Hill, 20, of Gordonville.Hill was taken by ambulance to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center, where she later died.Drury was also injured in the crash. A family member tells Heartland News he suffered broke ribs and broken vertebrae.

Brick's Off Road Park released the following statement on its Facebook page:

"We at Brick's Off Road Park are deeply saddened by the sudden and accidental death of one of our patrons this weekend. Our hearts are broken for the family, friends, and all who are affected by this tragic event.We are thankful for and cherish the close relationships that we have established and continue to establish with many who attend the park."

Family and friends have donated to a fund set up to help Hill's funeral costs.

