Graves Co. man arrested, charged with drug trafficking

The Kentucky State Police announced Saturday the arrest of a man believed to be a major supplier of methamphetamine in the area.On Thursday, June 4, 2015, detectives received strong information regarding the trafficking of methamphetamine from a home in Graves County.A subsequent investigation led to the execution of a search warrant at the home of Randy Brownlee, 63.During the search, detectives located approximately 25 grams of crystal meth.Also located was a leather tote which contained over $69,000 in cash. The cash is suspected to be the proceeds from the sale of illegal narcotics.An assault rifle and two handguns were also located and seized.Brownlee was arrested and charged with trafficking in meth, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.He was lodged in the Graves County Detention Center.