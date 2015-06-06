Semi crash blocks traffic on I-57 in Williamson Co. early Saturday morning

Android Download the KFVS News app: iPhone

The Illinois State Police District 13 reported today that a semi truck crashed on Interstate 57 early Saturday morning, blocking traffic for 1-2 hours.Officials say Clarence Williams, 47 from Florida, was traveling northbound on I-57 near mile marker 51 at approximately 2:45 a.m. when he drifted onto the shoulder of the road.Williams over corrected, resulting in his truck and trailer overturning, blocking both lanes of northbound traffic. No injuries were reported at the time.The roadway was limited to one lane while authorities cleaned up the scene.