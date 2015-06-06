P.A.S.T. Wedding Boutique

If you're looking to go to something fun and unique this weekend, why not make your way to Jonesboro for the "P.A.S.T." wedding reflections open house?

The 1850's house has been transformed to resemble a wedding boutique.

It will have gowns, jewelry and so much more from the 1800's all the way to the 21st century.

No entry fee, only a five dollar suggested donation.

The address is 102 South Main street, Jonesboro, Illinois.

The open house is going on this weekend (June 6 and 7) and next weekend (June 13 and 14) from one to four PM.





