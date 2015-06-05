SEMO to update 3 dorms with key card entry

From traditional lock and key to just a swipe for outside entry, Southeast Missouri State is looking to update three dorms to the 21st century.The project is out for bid right now.

The university is retrofitting three buildings, Vandiver Hall, Henderson Hall and Myers Hall, with new key card entry systems.



Several other buildings are already equipped with this system.



Director of Residence Life Kendra Skinner says new students lose their keys a lot.



They're expensive to replace at around $90 and that could potentially create a security risk.



But administrators can deactivate cards if they're lost or stolen.

"But if someone were able to find that key and be able to figure out the key codes they may be able to gain entry into the building and students rooms but with the key card we can absolutely shut those off and they won't work for anyone who might find that key." said Skinner.

Up to 500 students live in those three buildings during the school year.

Officials estimate the project will cost about $130,000 and hope to finish it within two years.





Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android



Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.

