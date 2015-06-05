Family science series continues at Rend Lake

Android Download the KFVS News app: iPhone

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Rend Lake invites the public to attend this week's Environmental Science Series program. It will be held at the Rend Lake Project Office and Visitor Center on Saturday, June 6 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.The program entitled, “Wow! Science Show” is presented by The Science Center of Southern Illinois. Organizers invite visitors to feel the force of the air cannon; be amazed by an egg; and see The Science Center of Southern Illinois' famous hovercraft in action.“Wow! Science Show” is another program in the continuing, summer-long Environmental Science Series. These programs are held each Saturday from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. All are free of charge, and are suitable for all ages.The next program will be held on June 13 at the South Sandusky Beach. The Annual Rend Lake Beach Blast runs from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m.For more information call the Rend Lake Project Office and Visitor Center at 618-724-2493.