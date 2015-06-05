Kentucky State Police releases crash, arrest numbers for May - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Kentucky State Police releases crash, arrest numbers for May

Written by Tori Bowden, Producer
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Captain J.W. Gibson, Commander of Kentucky State Police Post 2, has released the arrest, ticketing and crash information for the month of May 2015. KSP Post 2 covers Caldwell, Christian, Crittenden, Hopkins, Muhlenberg, Todd, and Webster Counties.

The numbers are as follows:

  • Arrested 34 impaired drivers
  • Issued 2,308 citations
  • Issued 594 speeding citations
  • Issued 199 seatbelt citations
  • Issued 11 child restraint citations
  • Issued 785 courtesy notices
  • Investigated 75 traffic crashes
  • Assisted 217 stranded motorists
  • Responded to 752 calls for service
  • Opened 43 criminal cases
  • Made 767 criminal arrests

Through May 31, there have been 11 fatal crashes which resulted in the loss of 13 lives this year. Three victims were not wearing seatbelts, one victim was not wearing a helmet, and another was a pedestrian. Alcohol is a suspected factor in two of the crashes.


Safety checkpoints are planned throughout the Post 2 district during the month of June.


According to the Kentucky State Police, all numbers are preliminary as they wait for all local law enforcement agencies to report crashes in their areas.


