Kentucky State Police releases crash, arrest numbers for May

Arrested 34 impaired drivers

Issued 2,308 citations

Issued 594 speeding citations

Issued 199 seatbelt citations

Issued 11 child restraint citations

Issued 785 courtesy notices

Investigated 75 traffic crashes

Assisted 217 stranded motorists

Responded to 752 calls for service

Opened 43 criminal cases

Made 767 criminal arrests

Captain J.W. Gibson, Commander of Kentucky State Police Post 2, has released the arrest, ticketing and crash information for the month of May 2015. KSP Post 2 covers Caldwell, Christian, Crittenden, Hopkins, Muhlenberg, Todd, and Webster Counties.

Through May 31, there have been 11 fatal crashes which resulted in the loss of 13 lives this year. Three victims were not wearing seatbelts, one victim was not wearing a helmet, and another was a pedestrian. Alcohol is a suspected factor in two of the crashes.





Safety checkpoints are planned throughout the Post 2 district during the month of June.





According to the Kentucky State Police, all numbers are preliminary as they wait for all local law enforcement agencies to report crashes in their areas.





