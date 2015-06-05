Health department offers tips to avoid food-related illnesses

The EPA is looking at grill technology to reduce emissions from backyard barbecue grills.

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department wants to remind you about the importance of food safety, particularly now that summer is just around the corner and more people will be cooking outside at picnics, barbecues, and camping trips.

Tips from the department's health education division include:

-Place cold food in a cooler with ice or frozen gel packs. Cold food should be stored at 40 degrees to prevent bacterial growth. Meat, poultry and seafood may be backed while still frozen so that they stay colder longer.

-Consider packing beverages in one cooler and perishable foods in another. That way perishable foods won't be exposed to warm outdoor temperatures when someone reaches for a drink.

-Limit the number of times the cooler is opened to help keep the contents cold longer.

-If grilling, marinate foods in the refrigerator and never on the kitchen counter or outdoors. Don't reuse marinade.

-Cook food thoroughly. Use a food thermometer.

-Don't reuse platters or utensils. Using the same platter or utensils that previously held raw meat, poultry or seafood allows bacteria from the raw food's juices to spread to cooked food.

-Keeping food at proper temperatures, indoors and out, is critical in preventing the growth of food borne bacteria.

Every year, about one in ten Americans has an illness caused by food, according to health department officials.