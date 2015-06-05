Paducah Symphony Orchestra to hold Summer music camp - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Paducah Symphony Orchestra to hold Summer music camp

Written by Conrad Dean, Content Specialist
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Fourth through twelfth grade students can participate in a music camp with the Paducah Symphony Orchestra. 

The camp begins on June 22-26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the McCracken County High School. 

Tuition will cost $175. Click here to register.

