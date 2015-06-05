United Way hosts basic needs drive

The United Way is hosting its second annual Basic Needs Drive throughout the month of June to provide toiletries, baby supplies, and nonperishable items to people who are in need.

The United Way is asking community members, civic groups, etc to collect the hygiene items such as antibiotic ointment, soap, hand sanitizer, deodorant, zipper storage bags, sunscreen, lip balm etc and baby items such as wipes, diapers, bottles, books, baby food, onesies, bottles, baby shampoo etc.



Volunteers can drop off the items at 430A Broadway in Cape Girardeau by Friday, July 3.



Businesses should designate a drop-off area during the supply drive for their employees and patrons and vice versa to groups etc.



Last year's drive was highly successful.



Proctor & Gamble, Isle Casino Cape Girardeau, various banks, and numerous individuals pitched in and helped out people with basic needs.



More than 1,300 items were collected and donated to the Community Caring Council to help restock their Community Closet which is used to help assist clients in need of emergency.



