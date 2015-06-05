Fire crews battle pallet fire at Scott County business - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Fire crews battle pallet fire at Scott County business

Written by Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
(Source: Don Frazier) (Source: Don Frazier)
SCOTT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - Multiple fire crews responded to the scene of a fire at a business between Benton and Miner.

The fire is at Pallet Connection and Farms off of Highway H. The business deals with new and recycled pallets.

Firefighters are letting the fire burn.

No word on a cause of the fire.

