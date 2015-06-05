Missouri state parks honored with certificate of excellence

Great news for outdoor lovers in the Show Me State! Nine of Missouri's parks and historic sites have been awarded with TripAdvisor's Certificate of Excellence.This prestigious award recognizes places hat consistently receive great reviews from travelers on TripAdviser.The nine honored include: Bennett Spring State Park, Castlewood State Park, Deutschheim State Historic Site, Elephant Rocks State Park, Ha Ha Tonka State Park, Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park, Roaring River State Park, Rock Bridge Memorial State Park, Table Rock State Park and State Park Marina.The Certificate of Excellence Award was started in 2010 and honorees must rate at least 4 out of 5 bubbles on the sites rating system and meet other criteria.