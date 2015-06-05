East Prairie man accused of stabbing woman with screwdriver

Android Download the KFVS News app: iPhone

An East Prairie man is accused of stabbing a woman with a screwdriver Friday morning.Anthony George, 30, of East Prairie is charged with domestic assault first degree, burglary first degree, and armed criminal action.An officer responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at 4:22 a.m. Friday and found a person with two stab wounds.Police say George left the scene before the officer arrived.The victim told police that George kicked in her front door, assaulted her by repeatedly kicking, punching and restraining her within the home which prevented her from getting any assistance.The victim told police George picked up a screwdriver and began swinging it in her direction striking and hitting her twice. The victim had two stab wounds to the chest. She was in stable condition.George was found near Dogwood on a bicycle. He was taken to the East Prairie Police Department where he was arrested.He was being held on a $100,000 cash or surety bond.