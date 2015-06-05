Reidland man arrested after $2,500 worth of meth found

A Reidland man faces several charges after police found meth during a traffic stop.Dexter R. Fletcher, 27, is charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol, careless driving, no rearview mirror, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to notify the department of transportation of an address change.McCracken and Marshall County Sheriff's detectives were in the area of Lydon Road when they saw a vehicle driving erratically.Detectives conducted a traffic stop. Dexter Fletcher was arrested after police say he was found to be under influence of methamphetamine and subsequently arrested.Detectives recovered a meth smoking pipe from Fletcher's pants pocket.Detectives also found and seized numerous baggies of crystal methamphetamine (approximately 25 grams) that was packaged for sale, digital scales, plastic baggies and other items of assorted drug paraphernalia.The seized meth has an estimated street value of $2500.Fletcher was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Arrests related to Fletcher's trafficking are expected.

