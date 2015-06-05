Union Co. man sentenced to prison for burglary

The Union County State's Attorney announced Friday that a man from rural Union County has been sentenced to six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to one count of residential burglary.Christopher L. Henard, 39, pleaded guilty to burglarizing a rural Union County residence in October of 2014.He was arrested in February 2015 as part of an investigation by the Union County Sheriff's Office.At the time of the burglary, Henard was on probation for the offenses of aggravated battery and domestic battery.Based on the new offense, probation was revoked and Henard was sentenced to concurrent terms of five years in IDOC for aggravated battery and three years in IDOC for domestic battery.Henard had been arrested on the battery charges in March 2014 by Anna Police.