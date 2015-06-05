Cobden, IL community comes together to help police chief

It takes a village to help a friend. That's what residents of one community are doing to help their local police chief get through a difficult time.Cobden Police Chief B.J. Hale is on the waiting list to get a pancreas transplant and residents of the community are making sure money isn't an issue.Bobby Hale, 35, has had Type 1 diabetes since he was five years old, and a few years ago he noticed that something wasn't right.“I would check my blood sugar, it would be 22-27, which was dangerously low,” Hale said. “Right now I'm on one unit for every 4 units I eat, which should be one every 18 carbs.”Hale says he started becoming more immune to the insulin, which isn't good for the kidneys.After going to see two diabetic specialists, he was told he needed a pancreas transplant or his kidneys would shut down.Hale says when he found out he needed a transplant, his first thought was that he had failed.“I've always had control, of my career, of any type of problems, I have control,” Hale said. “That was the hardest part. So losing control was an issue for me.”For a long time, Hale said he started changing his daily habits and what he was eating.“I done everything I could other than realize that it's out of my hands, it's out of my control,” Hale said.Waking up every hour and a half to check his blood sugar and having to eat a maximum of 30 carbs a day, it's been quite the journey.Hale says he's in awe by the amount of people who have stepped in to help.“Kid you not, I've had people that I've arrested to come up to me and try to help me, that don't owe me a thing.”Fundraisers have been going on throughout the community to make sure Hale gets the funds needed for the transplantResidents say that's what families are for.“Everyday is a gift and he is a gift to the community, of Cobden, his family, his friends,” fundraising organizer Sandi Buchheit said. “So we need to work together to make this happen.”“You know if you have a family member that's sick, you would do anything on Earth that you possibly can to help them and he's a member of our family,” fundraising organizer Collin Lyerla said. “He's a member of the Cobden community.”A feeling Hale describes as humbling, and says his wife and the community are what keep him going.“Just living day to day, knowing that there's people here that love me; that I need to be here for," Hale said.Chief Hale is on the waiting list at Indianapolis Indiana University Hospital, and says he's just waiting on that phone call.

The money raised is going to help with costs for the transplant and when he's out of work for recovery.

There is a fish fry fundraiser that will be held at the St. Joseph Catholic Church Hall on Friday, June 12, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Organizers of the fundraising efforts also mentioned donations for Hale will be accepted at the Anna-Jonesboro National Bank. The address 201 South Main Street, Anna IL, 62906.



