Carbondale man arrested in connection with sexual assaults

The City of Carbondale Police Department responded Sunday to the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale in reference to two individuals reporting that they were sexually assaulted.Officers learned that both victims reported they were sexually assaulted by Matthew Mix, 18, of Carbondale, a staff member at their supported living facility.Mix was located and arrested for two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, and incarcerated in the Jackson Co. Jail.The investigation is continuing.