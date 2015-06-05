IL man found guilty of assaulting cop, pot possession

The Jackson County State's Attorney announced Friday a Chicago-area man was found guilty on three felony and two misdemeanor charges, after assaulting an officer and possessing marijuana on the SIU campus.Southern Illinois University police found Jermaine L. Hall, 20, parked in a no parking zone on the campus of SIU.When an officer approached the vehicle to advise Hall that he could not park in that location, the officer smelled the odor of cannabis coming from the vehicle.Other SIU officers arrived to assist, and when Hall was asked to exit the vehicle he did so, but pulled away from an officer and attempted to run.When an officer stopped him from running, Hall struck the officer in the face and attempted to run again. Hall struggled with three officers before he was handcuffed.When he was searched incident to arrest, officers found cannabis, a large amount of U.S. currency, and a scale used to weigh cannabis.A search of the vehicle revealed over 30 grams of individually packaged cannabis in varying amounts.A jury trial found Hall guilty of aggravated battery to a SIU police officer, unlawful possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver on school grounds, unlawful possession of cannabis, and two counts of resisting a police officer. The jury trial concluded on Tuesday, June 2, 2015.Claiming to be a foreign state and not subject to prosecution, a claim rejected by the court, Hall refused to participate or attend his trial.After the jury returned its verdict, the judge revoked Hall's bond on the case and remanded him to the custody of the sheriff to await sentencing.Sentencing has been set for August 5, 2015.The investigation was conducted by the SIU Police Department.