Abduction suspect extradited to MO

JACKSON, MO (KFVS) -

A man accused of abducting a woman from a park in Cape Girardeau County and sexually assaulting her was extradited back to Missouri and appeared in court on June 1.

Jeffery Lazier, 43, of Coal City, Illinois was arrested in Yorkville, Illinois, west of Chicago on May 15.

He was being held in Grundy County, Illinois on a charge of fugitive from justice.

The man is accused of kidnapping a woman from Cape County Park South and sexually assaulting her on May 12.

He faces felony kidnapping, armed criminal action, first degree felony sodomy, first degree felony sexual abuse, and first degree robbery charges.

Lazier waived his formal arraignment. He will be assigned a public defender.

His preliminary hearing is set for June 26.

