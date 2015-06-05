Abduction suspect extradited to MO

The person of interest in an alleged Cape Girardeau, Missouri abduction was in court on Tuesday, May 19.

Person of interest in Cape Girardeau abduction in court

The person of interest in an alleged Cape Girardeau abduction has been arrested, according to Cape Girardeau police.

A man from Illinois who kidnapped a Southeast college student in May will serve 35 years in federal prison.

A man accused of abducting a woman from a park in Cape Girardeau County and sexually assaulting her was extradited back to Missouri and appeared in court on June 1.

Jeffery Lazier, 43, of Coal City, Illinois was arrested in Yorkville, Illinois, west of Chicago on May 15.

He was being held in Grundy County, Illinois on a charge of fugitive from justice.



The man is accused of kidnapping a woman from Cape County Park South and sexually assaulting her on May 12.



He faces felony kidnapping, armed criminal action, first degree felony sodomy, first degree felony sexual abuse, and first degree robbery charges.

Lazier waived his formal arraignment. He will be assigned a public defender.

His preliminary hearing is set for June 26.

