Heartland Cooks - Nichole's Strawberry Salsa with Cinnamon & Sugar Chips

It's the first week of summer and many of us are getting in the mood to sit out on the deck with chips and salsa! Heartland News reporter Nichole Cartmell shares her recipe for Strawberry Salsa with Cinnamon & Sugar Chips. It's sweet and tart, tangy and fresh. It's great with the cinnamon chips or served on top of grilled chicken or pork.Ingredients:Salsa
Cinnamon & Sugar Chips
- 1 lb. strawberries
- 2 ripe Roma tomatoes
- 1 red bell pepper
- ¼ white onion finely chopped
- 1 handful fresh cilantro
- 1 Tablespoon balsamic vinegar
Directions:
- 4 flour tortillas
- ¼ cup sugar
- 1 Tablespoon cinnamon
- Non-stick spray
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Dice strawberries, tomato and bell pepper and add to a bowl. Chop onion and cilantro and stir into salsa. Add balsamic vinegar and gently stir to combine and set salsa aside.
Mix sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl. Spray tortillas lightly with no stick spray.
Cut each tortilla into eight wedge pieces. Spray them lightly with non-stick cooking spray.
Place pieces on on baking sheet and sprinkle with cinnamon sugar mixture.
