No charges to filed against officer involved in shooting

A Grayville, Ill. police officer who shot a suspect after a traffic stop will not face any criminal charges.The White County Sheriff's Department reports the special prosecutor reviewing the case determined no charges should be filed against Officer Jess Burley for shooting 48-year-old John Eagleson.The shooting happened on April 12 while Officer Burley was conducting a traffic stop at the Dollar General Store in Grayville.According to the White County Sheriff's Department, Eagleson reportedly tried to leave the area.Burley was in front of the vehicle and instructed the driver to stop several times.The sheriff's department reports Eagleson would not stop and that is when Burely fired one shot through the window of the vehicle, hitting Eagleson in the face.Eagleson was taken to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.The White County Sheriff's Department investigated the incident.