81-year-old Mayfield man found, Golden Alert canceled

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
James Thompson (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office) James Thompson (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office)
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A Golden Alert for missing 81-year-old man has been canceled after he was found in a ditch in Graves County.

James Thompson walked away from the Autumn Ridge Personal Care Facility in Mayfield just after 4 a.m. on Friday, according to the Graves County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office reports Thompson has dementia and cannot walk very well.

He was last seen around 3 a.m. wearing tan shorts, a blue shirt and dark colored slippers.

Thompson was found around 2 p.m. in a ditch off of KY 80 East between KY 121 South and KY 1124. 

He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, but appeared to be uninjured.

