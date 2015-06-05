Missouri Department of Agriculture hosts photo contest

The Missouri Department of Agriculture is accepting photographs for its 6th Focus on Missouri Agriculture Photo Contest.Amateur photographers of all ages across Missouri are encouraged to submit up to three photos for each of the five categories set by the Department of Agriculture.





These categories comprise of: Beauty of the Farm, Faces of the Farm, The Farmer's Life and Pride of the Farm and Children's Barnyard which is a special category for photographers under the age of 12.



The first place winner in each category will receive a $50 AgriMissouri Market gift certificate and Best of Show will be awarded a $150 AgriMissouri Market gift certificate. Category winners and Best of Show will also receive professional canvas prints of their winning shot.

All entries will be judged based on their visual impact, creativity, memorable content and image quality.

To submit your photos, go to agriculture.mo.gov/focus and complete the online form. Photos must be submitted by June 15.



Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android



Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.