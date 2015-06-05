Motorcyclist hurt after hitting an animal - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Motorcyclist hurt after hitting an animal

Written by Marsha Heller, Producer
WAYNE COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - A Poplar Bluff man is hurt after hitting an animal shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday in Wayne County, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 24-year-old Jared M. Mossman was riding his Yamaha motorcycle on U.S. 67 close to nine miles south of Greenville, when he hit some sort of animal.

After hitting the animal, the motorcycle flipped and threw Mossman.

He was flown to a Cape Girardeau hospital with moderate injures.

Troopers report that Mossman was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

