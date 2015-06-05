Keep the umbrella and sunscreen handy

Good Morning! It is Friday, June 5, 2015.

Weather Outlook:

Brian Alworth says Friday is a warm-up for this weekend. You likely won't need a jacket when you leave the house this morning, but there may be a rain shower or two scattered across the Heartland throughout the day. So keep the umbrella close. Click here to find out why Brian says you'll want the AC up this weekend.



Here's what you need to know as you start your morning:



Sweeten up your Friday: People across the country are celebrating National Donut Day! Even better, by late-summer three Heartland communities will be getting a new donut store. Until then, click here to find out where you can get a sweet treat for free today.



Deadly car crash: A car crash in Madison County on Thursday evening killed one woman and sent seven others to area hospitals. At this time, one woman is in serious condition.



Massive data breach: China-based hackers are suspected once again of breaking into U.S. government computer networks, and the entire federal workforce could be at risk this time.



Yikes: An Illinois woman is facing animal cruelty charges after police say she placed a pit bull puppy in a hot oven, killing it.



