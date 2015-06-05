Car crash kills 1, injures 7 in Madison County

A car crash in Madison County on Thursday evening killed one woman and sent seven others to area hospitals.

The crash happened on US 67 at Cherokee Pass around 7 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The highway patrol reports Fredericktown resident Thursa Clubbs, 55, was driving westbound when she crossed US 67 into the path of another vehicle.



Poplar Bluff resident Julleen Helm, 34, was driving southbound in the second vehicle.



According to the highway patrol, when Clubbs crossed into the other lane, she crashed into Julleen Helm's car, and then Clubbs' car overturned.



The highway patrol reports Julleen Helm suffered serious injuries and was taken by medical flight to a hospital in St. Louis.



There were two other passengers in the car with Julleen Helm.



Janice Helm, 70, of Poplar Bluff was killed in the crash, according to the Madison County coroner.



The other passenger, a 14-year-old boy, was taken by ambulance to a hospital for minor injuries.



The highway patrol reports Julleen, Janice and the 14-year-old were not wearing seatbelts.



Clubbs suffered moderate injuries, and was taken by survival flight to a hospital in Cape Girardeau, Mo.



There were four other people riding with Clubbs at the time of the crash.



A 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy were both moderately injured and were taken to a hospital in Cape Girardeau, Mo.



Another 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl suffered minor injuries. An ambulance took both of them to Madison Medical Center.



According to the highway patrol, only Clubbs was wearing a seatbelt when her vehicle flipped.



The highway patrol reports this is the 24th deadly crash in 2015 within the Troop E service area.



Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android



Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.