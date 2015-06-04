Heartland's newest professional rodeo happening this weekend

The Oak Ridge Stampede is the newest professional rodeo to come to the Heartland.

The Lone Star Rodeo Company's “Oak Ridge Stampede” is happening Friday and Saturday June 5 and 6.

Organizers say some of the top cowgirls and cowboys in professional rodeo will compete and fans will have the chance to win a new pick-up truck.

From comedy to games to all the events that make a rodeo a rodeo, there's fun for the whole family.

“Tonight 8 o'clock, tomorrow night, 8 o'clock as well. It's the bare back riding, the team roping, the calf roping, break-away roping, the lovely ladies and the cowgirls barrel racing and the ever so exciting bull riding. [It is] all your rodeo action, two and a half hours of family entertainment,” Rodeo Announcer Matt McGee said.

To get to the Oak Ridge Stampede, you take exit 117 off Interstate 55, the Old Appleton Exit. The arena is just west of the interstate.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children at the gate. Kids three and under are free.

For further information about tickets, call 573-579-5666 or visit The Lone Star Rodeo Company website.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.