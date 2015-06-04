SIU 'Grey Dawg' mascot is missing

Southern Illinois University's 'Grey Dawg' mascot costume was reported missing earlier this week.It was last seen in Lingle Hall.Officers with the SIU Department of Public Safety are investigating, but have no leads so far.Some folks of the SIU community were pretty surprised while some say, they're not shocked."I was very surprised," Karla Keller Avelar said. "I didn't know that that was something desirable to someone other than SIU people who wear the mascot uniform.""College pranks have a long history," Jonathan Bean said. "They go back 1000 years, this is what happens in college towns."Saluki Athletics is seeking assistance to recover the information.

Anyone with information on the missing mascot costume should contact Chet Savage, deputy athletic director, at 618-453-7238.

There is a reward for information leading to the costume's return.

