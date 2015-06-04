Fundraiser held for Sikeston domestic abuse shelter

A fundraiser in Sikeston, Missouri is helping victims of domestic assault.

The House of Refuge held a "Ladies Night Out" fundraiser on Thursday night, June 4 at a home on Greenbriar Driver.

Several speakers will address the crowd, including the Scott County sheriff. There will also be food and drinks.

The House of Refuge is a women's shelter that also gives domestic abuse victims help moving on with their lives by helping them find jobs and connecting them with other services.

