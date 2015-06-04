Second woman dies after Paducah crash

Police say a second woman has died from her injuries after a three-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon, June 4 at 28th and Washington Street in Paducah, Kentucky.

According to Paducah police, Mary Harris, 43, of Marion, Ky., died at 1:15 a.m. on Sunday, June 7 at the Paducah hospital where she was taken after the crash. Her mother-in-law Margaret Ann Brown, 73, of Clay, Ky., died in the emergency room of the same hospital shortly after the wreck.

Brown was a front-seat passenger in a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt going south on 28th Street. Her husband, James R. Brown, 84, was driving.

According to police, the Cobalt was in the intersection of 28th and Washington Streets when it was hit broadside in the passenger side by a 2011 Jeep Wrangler driven east by a 17-year-old boy.

Police say the impact caused both vehicles to spin around, and the Cobalt slid into the front bumper of a 2013 Hyundai, which was sitting in the outside, northbound lane, waiting to turn right onto Washington Street.

The driver of the Hyundai told police that the traffic light was green for north and southbound traffic.

Police say the 17 year old told them his light was green.

They say they were not able to interview James Brown and his second passenger, Mary Harris, due to their injuries.

According to police, James Brown and Mary Harris were taken to a Paducah hospital for treatment. They say the 17 year old was also taken to the hospital for routine blood and urine collection, which he declined.

Police say a passenger in the 17 year old's Jeep, a 14-year-old girl, declined medical treatment.

McCracken County Coroner Ryan Johnston said Margaret Brown was pronounced dead, shortly after the wreck, in the emergency room at a Paducah hospital.

