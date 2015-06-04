Job openings outnumbering applicants in MO

For the first time in years, available jobs outnumber available applicants in Missouri.

Job recruiters said it's a sign that folks are hard at work in the Show-Me state.

Unemployment rates have fallen below 6 percent in the state of Missouri for the first time since 2008.

It's a good problem to have, but not for the companies trying to fill open positions.

From the fast food industry to the manufacturing one, the jobs are there, it's the applicants that are missing.

"We've got jobs that are paying tons of overtime because they are short on staff,” said Tarolyn Johnson with Manpower.

Johnson staffs thousands of potential employees every year in southeast Missouri - no more than right now does she say this is the time to get hired.

"It's a very good time,” she said.

While it's good news more people are at work, it's becoming more difficult for some companies to hire on with the smaller pool of applications.

Members with the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce hope the opening of Pepsi MidAmerica this fall will bring more applicants forward.

In addition, if they move to the area, family members will need to find work too.

"Recently we recruited somebody from Texas and placed them in a company in Jackson,” she said.

While Johnson said it takes more time to find the right employees these days, the opportunities are there.

"That makes it even better because then you can reach out to every applicant you can find that would have the qualifications for that employer,” said Johnson.

Of the jobs available, Johnson said industrial-type jobs are most available for this region of the state.

Cape Girardeau Area MAGNET will host a targeted job fair on Wednesday, June 24.

The job fair will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center.

The following companies will be participating and looking for more than 100 employees:

Pepsi MidAmerica

QC Corporation

Mondi International

According to the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce, a wide-range of positions will be available, including professional management, manager trainees, technicians, route drivers, sales representatives, merchandising staff and machine operators. Many of these positions provide the opportunity to build a career through promotions, full benefits and paid vacations.

For more information, you can call the MAGNET office at 573-334-5000 or click here to visit the Chamber of Commerce's Facebook page.

