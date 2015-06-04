Jackson PD warn of recent thefts - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Jackson PD warn of recent thefts

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
JACKSON, MO (KFVS) - The Jackson, Missouri Police Department posted on Facebook informing people about some recent criminal activity in neighborhoods.

According to police, it's the time of year when they start getting calls of thefts from vehicles.

They say on Wednesday night, the areas of Trail Ridge Dr., Pioneer Orchard Rd. and York St. had several vehicles that were "gone through" and had property stolen.

People who live in that neighborhood told Heartland News they always feel safe.

Though one homeowner said she herself was the victim of theft a few years ago.

Police remind residents not to keep anything in a vehicle that you wouldn't want taken. They say in the past, they have reported computers, purses, tools, firearms, money and more were stolen.

They ask citizens to keep an eye for each other.

If you seen anyone or anything suspicious in your neighborhood, especially late at night, please call 243-3151.

