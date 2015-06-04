Sen. McCaskill discusses VA system, healthcare

Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.) shared her thoughts on the VA system, USPS distribution centers, healthcare, and the 2016 presidential race Wednesday with Heartland News. Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Report: Veterans generally satisfied with VA service in Poplar Bluff

A new report by U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill shows veterans in Poplar Bluff are mostly satisfied with the quality of their service at the local Pershing Veterans Administration (VA) Medical Center. However, the report includes recommendations for improvement "The vast majority of the veterans would recommend the care there to their fellow veterans, that they feel like they're being treated well," McCaskill said. "We still have some work to do on how quickly they can access appointments. But overall, I feel much better that I'm getting word back directly from veterans that their care is good in southeast Missouri."

USPS suspends 2015 closures, mail processing continues in Cape Girardeau, Springfield

McCaskill also discussed the U.S. Postal Service postponing plan to close Cape Girardeau and Springfield processing centers."They are critical for rural mail service and by the way, closing them in the long run is cutting off our nose despite our face because it's not going to save money in the long run," McCaskill said. "You're just going to have to reroute the mail in a way that is much less efficient and effective and ultimately that costs money."

Medicare Advantage

McCaskill also discussed oversight of privately-run Medicare Advantage health plans saying some plans overbilled the government for their services.



"We bought the notion many years ago in Washington before I became a senator that somehow if we gave the private sector responsibility for Medicare they would do it more cheaply and more efficiently than the government," she said. "As it turned out, that wasn't true."

2016 presidential race

McCaskill said as more people throw their hat in the ring for the 2016 presidential election, she wouldn't be surprised if there would be up to 25 to 30 candidates.



"I think it will be a race of stark contrast."



