Anna, IL woman sentenced for stealing checks

An Anna, Illinois woman has been sentenced for aggravated identity theft.

Janice A. Dover, 38, was sentenced to four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated identity theft.

According to Union County State's Attorney Tyler R. Edmonds, Dover pleaded guilty to taking checks belonging to an Anna man and a rural Union County man, both over the age of 60, with the intent to illegally withdraw money from the checking accounts.

Edmonds said this happened between November 2014 and February 2015.

Dover was arrested in February 2015 after investigations by the Anna police and Union County Sheriff's Office.

