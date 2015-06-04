Spring & bugs are here: Prevention tips you need to know

Springtime is here and, you don't need us to tell you, so are the bugs.

You've seen the reports about diseases and allergies that can come along with tick and mosquito bites, but now some researchers say those threats are only getting worse.

"I like to look through a magnifying glass and look at interesting bugs,” five-year-old Madison said.

Little Madison is curious about crawlers.

"Just anything that crawls on the ground, she has the tendency to pick it up and see what it is," her grandma, Dotty Behring, said.

"My favorite bugs to looks at are ants,” Madison said.

However, Madison and other kids, know not all bugs are your buddy.

"Spiders,” Madison said. "Bees!"

“[My least favorite bugs] would probably say a bee or a mosquito,” seven-year-old Kaden said.

Naturalist Jordi Brostoski said they've got the right idea.

"It's always a good idea to stay away from the stinging insects,” Brostoski said.

According to researchers, on a national average, summers are becoming hotter and, in some places, wetter. That means threats, like diseases and allergies, posed by insect bites are increasing.

While Brostoski said she doesn't know if that's a trend locally, mosquitoes like to hang out around standing water, and ticks can be in any grassy or wooded area.

"They can carry disease. They're an important food source for animals but we don't want them on us,” Brostoski said.

If kids do get bit or stung, parents and grandparents need to know just what to do.

"You always got to check them, make sure they've not got any and if they do, take care of it promptly before it becomes a problem,” Dana Williams said.

"Check her hair, behind her ears, and of course bathe her every day,” Berhring said.

However, Brostoski said, the bad bugs are the minority.

"Right now, what you're hearing, are a whole bunch of these,” Brostoski said.

She's talking about a special kind of cicada that only comes out every 13 years.

"We will see these guys again in 2028,” Brostoski said.

She encourages parents to learn with their kids about all kinds of bugs, bad and good, but keep this in mind.

"If you see a bug that doesn't look friendly, or something, you should probably stay away from it," she said.

While some bug bites may be inevitable, here are some things you can do to help prevent them: Avoid things that attract mosquitoes, like perfume, know the dangers of bug bites, like Lyme Disease and West Nile, and fight the bite with repellents like DEET and by wearing light colors.

Parents, if your kids like bugs too, there's an event coming up at the nature center. It is fun, informative, and all about bugs. That's happening July 18.

