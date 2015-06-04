Nixon vetoes right to work, Cairo mayor hospitalized - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Nixon vetoes right to work, Cairo mayor hospitalized

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Today's headlines

Missouri Governor Jay Nixon vetoed the controversial right-to-work bill, keeping Missouri from becoming the 26th state to do so.

The mayor of Cairo, Illinois is hospitalized with injuries sustained in a crash with a semi truck on Wednesday.

The Carbondale Police Department is asking for help identifying a man suspected of using a stolen credit card.

Former Texas Governor Rick Perry formally announced his plans to enter into the crowded GOP presidential candidate pool today.

What we're working on

Loreto Cruz takes a look at the efforts to bring a casino to southern Illinois on Heartland News at 5.

On Heartland News at 6, Allison Twaits explains the falling unemployment numbers in Cape Girardeau, and why some business owners say it's a bad thing.

What's trending outside the Heartland

Yet another Duggar family member came forward accusing Josh Duggar of sexually victimizing her as a teen.

The Pentagon says initial reports of accidentally sending live anthrax through the mail were much more widespread than originally thought. 



