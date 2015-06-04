11-year-old girl killed in ATV crash

An 11-year-old girl was killed in an ATV crash Wednesday in Graves County.

The girl was riding her four-wheeler in her yard in the Fancy Farm area on KY 339 North between Fancy Farm and Lowes Wednesday afternoon.

She struck a tree and the four-wheeler flipped, according to the Graves County Sheriff's Office.

The girl was taken to Jackson Purchase Medical Center and was later airlifted to Vanderbilt Medical Center where she died Wednesday night.

She was wearing a helmet and she was riding the four-wheeler in the presence of her parents, according to the sheriff's office.

