2 men arrested in connection with string of purse, wallet thefts in KY

The Calloway County Sheriff's Department and Murray Police Department arrested two men in connection with a string of thefts involving purses and wallets.

The Calloway County Sheriff's Office arrested Dave L. Jackson, 36, of Paris, Tenn., and Jeffie G. Simmons, Jr., 23, for first degree robbery and tampering with physical evidence.

The Murray Police Department arrested Simmons for outstanding warrants on aggravated burglary out of Tennessee.

Both were taken to the Calloway County Jail.

On Friday, May 22 the sheriff's office responded to a report of an elderly person that had been shopping at the Murray Kroger. The victim told officers she went home and was followed by two men who forcibly stole her purse when she arrived in her driveway.

Later the same day, officers say a second report was made with similar circumstances.

They say the victim had been shopping at Storey's Food Giant. The description was of two suspects that pulled into her driveway behind her. Officers say a black male offered to help with her groceries, and as she turned away from him, she said he grabbed her purse and left.

On May 23, Murray police responded to another incident where the victim had been shopping at Storey's Food Giant. Once again, they say the victim was getting her groceries out of her car and was approached by a man as soon as she opened her door.

Police say the man took her purse and ran.

On June 3 at about 3:27 p.m., sheriff's deputies responded to a report of an elderly man that had been to Pocket's Shell to get gas.

They say the man was followed home by two men driving a dark-colored car. One of the men allegedly got out of the vehicle and asked for help.

When the victim turned away, deputies say the male suspect pushed him to the ground and forcibly took his wallet.

Deputies say the victim was able to give details about the suspects and the vehicle they were driving.

At about 4:15 p.m. the sheriff's office received a call from employees at Hannigan Motor Sports on U.S. 641 South reporting a suspicious vehicle that matched the description of the vehicle. They say the occupants also matched the description of the suspects in the armed robbery.

Murray police and sheriff's deputies combed the area, but said they were unsuccessful in finding the suspects.

Witness accounts described the vehicle as a dark-colored Chevrolet Malibu Maxx driven by a Hispanic man and an African American man as a passenger.

On June 4, while patrolling, a Murray police officer was in the Bel Aire Shopping Center looking for suspicious people and vehicles.

He noticed a vehicle matching the description that had two occupants who also matched the description from the previous day's witnesses.

Simultaneously, the sheriff's office got a tip of this suspicious vehicle and two suspects in the parking lot of Storey's Food Giant.

Murray police and Calloway County Sheriff's deputies stopped the vehicle and identified the occupants. They say witnesses were able to identify the two suspects as the ones they were looking for in connection to the June 4 armed robbery.