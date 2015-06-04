Carbondale police ask for help identifying man using stolen cred - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Carbondale police ask for help identifying man using stolen credit card

Written by Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: Carbondale PD) (Source: Carbondale PD)
(Source: Carbondale PD) (Source: Carbondale PD)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Carbondale police ask for help identifying a man suspected of using a stolen credit card.

Police responded to a report of unlawful use of a credit card at two Carbondale businesses on April 3.

Video footage from one of the businesses captured the suspect using the credit card. The suspect is described as a black male, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and white and black gym style shorts. 

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677). Anonymous tips may also be made by selecting through Crime Stoppers

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.
Powered by Frankly