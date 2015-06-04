Mt. Vernon man convicted of meth charges

An Illinois man has been convicted of charges involving the making and distribution of meth.The Mt. Vernon Police Department says a Robert A. Tate, 31, of Mt. Vernon, Illinois, was convicted of knowingly conspiring to manufacture methamphetamine and knowingly and intentionally distributing methamphetamine following a two day federal jury trial.Tate faces up to 20 years in federal prison.Sentencing is scheduled for August 5, 2015, at the United States Courthouse in Benton, Il.The investigation was conducted by the Mount Vernon Police Department and Jefferson County Sheriff's Office joint Narcotics Division.