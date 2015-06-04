Cairo mayor injured in crash

Cairo's mayor was injured in a crash with a semi truck Wednesday afternoon.Demetrius T. Coleman was driving a pickup truck northbound on US 51. He stopped to turn west onto 16th Street when a semi truck rear-ended his truck around 3:30 p.m., according to Illinois State Police.Coleman's family says he is alert and conscious.

The driver of the semi truck was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

