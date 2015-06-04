National Donut Day: Where you can score a sweet treat

Krispy Kreme, one free donut per customer

Fridays are already pretty sweet, but National Donut Day makes June 5, 2015 even sweeter.That is because some restaurants are recognizing the holiday with some tasty offers:The good news for Cape Girardeau, Marion and Carbondale residents is that they will have more ways to indulge in this offer next year when the holiday comes around.Cape Girardeau will become home to a Dunkin Donuts by late fall of this year.According to co-owner Carl Ritter, the national franchise has approved Cape Girardeau as a new location site. Ritter said they are still working out a location.Crews in Carbondale broke ground on a new Dunkin Donuts location in April. The new store will be located next to Subway on on McKinney in the east side of town next to Vogler Ford and Lowes. It is expected to open later this summer.A drive-thru Krispy Kreme is coming to Marion, Il. This store will be located on Halfway Road. Crews broke ground on the new location at the end of May. The store is expected to open in late summer 2015.National Donut Day has a long history and actually dates back to the Great Depression.According to the Salvation Army, the holiday commemorates the “donut lassies,” who were female Salvation Army volunteers. They provided writing supplies, stamps, clothes-mending, home-cooked meals and donuts, for the soldiers on the front lines.