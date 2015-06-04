Community center in Marion begins summer food service program

The Boyton Street Community Center in Marion will begin its annual Summer Food Service Program Monday, June 8 at 12:30 p.m.

Meals will be served until 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at no cost to children ages 1 to 18 years old and those over 19 with disabilities.

For more information, call the center at 618-997-1113.

It's located at 501 West Boyton.

