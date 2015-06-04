Biggs endowment gives grant to Paducah Cooperative Ministry - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Biggs endowment gives grant to Paducah Cooperative Ministry

Written by Noland Cook, Director
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

A grant of more than $6,600 from the James and Audelle Biggs Endowment Fund of the Community Foundation of West Kentucky was awarded to Paducah Cooperative Ministry. 

The money will be designated to a program that provides two to three days of groceries for low income residents of McCracken County that might otherwise go hungry, the PCM's Food Pantry.

"This gift is a big blessing for the people of McCracken County," Executive Director Heidi Suhrheinrich said, "and we are grateful for the support of the Biggs Endowment and our community as a whole." 

Suhrheinrich says the requests for food spikes in the summer months when children are out of school and spending more time in the home. Last year, the food pantry provided groceries on 6500 occasions. Each household is limited to five instances of assistance per 12-month month period.

Paducah Cooperative Ministry is a nonprofit organization formed in 1973 by are congregations to respond to basic human needs of the residents of McCracken County. PCM offers the year round food pantry as well as services to the homeless including a small shelter for homeless women; funding assistance and the distribution of senior commodities. For more about PCM, contact them at 270-442-6795 or visit paducahcoopministry.org

