Old Town Cape receives Missouri Humanities Council grant

The Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau and Old Town Cape announced that their organizations have received a Missouri Humanities Council Grant to help fund redesigning and reprinting the Mural Interpretation Boards along the Mississippi River Tales Mural.The Mississippi River Tales Mural celebrates the history of Cape Girardeau through a series of artistic depictions of significant historical moments.The Mural Interpretation Boards provide the in-depth analysis of what each image symbolizes that is necessary to establish the link between art and history."It's no secret Old Town Cape is one of the best-run downtown organizations in the state," said MHC Executive Director Steve Belko. "When they came to us looking to help preserve, cherish, and promote Cape's vibrant history, we knew they would be good stewards of our funding. We're looking forward to seeing the new interpretation boards up the next time we head down to Water Street."